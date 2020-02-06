Jerusalem, your home away from home

Everybody dreams of owning a home in Israel. It’s an opportunity to own a piece of property in the holiest place on earth!

Everybody dreams of owning a home in Israel. It’s an opportunity to own a piece of property in the holiest place on earth!

Owning your home is easy, but when you don’t live in Israel, how do you make sure your investment stays intact?

Welcome to JTown Rentals, Israel’s premier property management company. Our team has been handling your home away from home for over 11 years.

We’ve seen it all. The team at Jtown rentals is dedicated to protecting your investment year round. We make sure that everything from a-z is taken care of and ready for your next visit!

We only work with trusted companies to ensure the highest standards when maintaining your investment. From cleaning, to construction we’ll make sure your home stays pristine.

Looking to rent your home? Smart idea! We know the clientele. We have a dedicated team just for rentals. Making sure that you get the right tenants in your home, whether long term or short.

Even if you don’t own a home in Israel but are tired of staying at the Ramada, we have luxury apartments in Jerusalem's top areas with prices and standards that fit any budget.

We have apartments in Geula, Mamilla, City Center, Tenuva, Shneller and so many more.

Pesach is around the corner, it’s never too late to book your apartment now!

Discover why so many people trust Jtown Rentals for all their property management and vacation needs!

Get in touch with our friendly staff today!

Simply send us a message by clicking here.