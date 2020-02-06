Initial investigation finds that some of the soldiers loaded their guns and chased after the terrorist, but did not manage to fire.

Initial investigation into the Jerusalem ramming attack, in which 12 Golani fighters were injured, revealed that, at 1:30 am the terrorist surprised the young soldiers who had completed a heritage tour ahead of their inauguration ceremony at the Western Wall.

The soldiers walked on the sidewalk and were about to cross the road as a vehicle came from behind them, accelerated, hit them and fled the scene.

Some of the soldiers put cartridges in their weapons and even tried to run after the terrorist, but did not manage to fire. The seriously injured soldier and the other 11 lightly injured soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at the hospital.

After fleeing the scene of the attack, the vehicle burst through the tunnel checkpoint, heading toward Beit Jala in the Bethlehem area. Hours later, the car used in the attack was found abandoned.

The trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center received five injured from the terror attack, one injured seriously with multi-systemic injury who then underwent initial diagnosis and treatment and imaging tests, and was transferred to the operating room. In addition, four lightly injured with limb injuries were transported for further medical treatment.