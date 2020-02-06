Investor's Corner - Where can I buy the Deal of the Century?

President Trump is a real estate man and his first definition of a deal is that it will be 'out of the box'. What will be in Judea/Samaria?

The plan presented last week was described by Prime Minister Netanyahu as a basis for negotiations, which means that this is an initial proposal at the moment. A kind of Oslo, just the opposite: First we get land, then we talk.

The Deal of the Century is a continuation of almost 100 years of plans and maps presented to the residents of Israel. The first was a Jewish state on the coastline whose capital would be Tel Aviv. The second map included new settlement in the Galilee, and the following maps already included armistice lines.

Already on the first map the neighbors here objected, and so it continued as the Israeli territory grew while their desired area got smaller and smaller.

What President Trump is trying to produce is an evacuation/construction project (but without the evacuation). Such a project requires agreement of 80% of tenants to execute and 65% to submit a plan, but the President, too, is changing the laws; he's withdrawing the agreement that the '67 borders are the basis for negotiations and is reopening negotiations on the basis that no one will leave his home.

You can see a clear hint here that wherever a house is - it will never move. Now begins the game of who builds more houses and who actually holds the most percentages of area, and not just on the map.

Apparently, Israeli sovereignty will not be placed on the government table in coming days, but the equation has certainly changed. No longer will American endorsement be required to close every balcony. Now, a statement: This is your land.

If the Jews of the world recognized the opportunity and every family owned property in Judea or Samaria their profit would be both economic and national in setting the borders of the country.

A Palestinian state will probably never exist, but last week fantasies about it were reduced. The plan has 15 Jewish enclaves within the Palestinian state that by the time the plan is implemented could double, rendering this part of the political plan impractical and irrelevant. Each private acre bought, every home bought will determine what the next plan will show.

What happens to area management?

The Civil Administration that runs the lives of Jewish and Arab residents is not likely to close any time soon, and even if Israeli law applies to the localities, there are many other areas of Israeli responsibility that someone has to manage.

What will happen to land ownership?

Zoning allotments:

Many communities sit on state land with land allotment for settlement - this can continue to exist even in full sovereignty or alternatively the Israel Lands Administration can manage the land and charge for the land. Tabu:

The Tabu books in Judea and Samaria are now managed by the Civil Administration. Applying Israeli law can allow any Israeli to purchase land in his own name and not in the name of "Jordanian society" as is customary today. Tenders:

The most important thing is the amount of construction. If the tenders and planning committees are professional and not subject to the Defense Minister they can be built according to demand and not according to political opportunities.

So the million dollar question:

Should I buy a home in Judea?

The answer is yes!

Just like yesterday and the day before.

The train is leaving, it set off years ago, and it cannot be stopped!

zer_@walla.co.il