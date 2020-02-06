Viewer discretion is advised:

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on an animated video circulating the TikTok social media network that romanticizes actual murders of Israelis in various Islamic operations.

TikTok is a social networking service and app where people can create and share short videos of up to 60 seconds in length. It is owned by a Chinese company, and is available in numerous languages. It has been downloaded more than 80 million times in the US alone, and was the 4th most downloaded app in the world in 2018, following Whatsapp, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger. In Israel it is very popular among children.

The murders depicted in the animation are:

Hamas operative Ibrahim Al-Akari from eastern Jerusalem deliberately ran over several Israelis with a white van at a light-rail station in Jerusalem in Nov. 2014, murdering Jidan Assad, 38, and Shalom Aharon Badani, 17, and wounding at least 13 others. He was shot and killed by Israeli police officers who arrived on the scene.

19-year-old Muslim Muhannad Halabi murdered 2 Israelis, Rabbi Nehemiah Lavi and Aharon Bennett, and injured Bennett’s wife, Adele, and their 2-year-old son in a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Oct. 3, 2015. Following the attack, he was shot and killed by Israeli Security Forces.

Drive-by shooting attack: Musbah Abu Sbeih murdered 2 Israelis and wounded 5 others in 3 drive-by shooting attacks in Jerusalem on Oct. 9, 2016. Abu Sbeih, who held Israeli residency status, began his shooting spree at the Ammunition Hill light rail stop and continued to the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood. He was shot and killed by Israeli border police officers during the attack.

Stabbing attack: 19-year-old Muhammad Sa’id Ali stabbed several Israeli police officers near Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Oct. 10, 2015. 3 officers were wounded. He was shot and killed by Israeli Security Forces at the scene of the attack.