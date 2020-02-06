PA policeman shot while firing upon Jenin murderer home demolition

Demolition took place after house was demolished in April 2018 and rebuilt.

During the night, IDF fighters, in collaboration with Border Police forces, demolished the house of Islamic operative Ahmad Kunbe in the Jenin refugee camp in the Menashe Regional Brigade.

Kunbe was a member of the unit that carried out the shooting attack in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered two years ago in Samaria.

The demolition took place after the operative's house was demolished by IDF fighters in April 2018 and rebuilt.

The house was demolished after a petition by the family was rejected by the Supreme Court against the demolition order and the subsequent demolition.

During the operation, security forces identified a number of armed forces who threw charges and fired at them. The forces responded with riot-control measures and firing in attempt to discourage continued hostilities. There were no casualties to IDF forces; the incident is being investigated.