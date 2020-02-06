Does your address impact your chances of a successful retirement?

What’s the Best Country for Financial Independence?

How much does your address affect your chances of reaching financial independence?

Personal finance blogger Pauline Paquin discusses the importance of considering where you live when deciding upon retirement.

She tells cross-border financial advisor Douglas Goldstein, CFP, why she moved from her native France to Guatemala. Find out which financial steps you need to take if you relocate before retirement.

Find your magic number to reach retirement: Is there a magic amount of savings that enables you to retire?

What factors, other than age, should be taken into consideration when determining when and where you’ll retire? Find out five important questions that you need to ask yourself - and your spouse.