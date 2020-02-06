Zarif to leaders of Islamic Jihad and Hamas: We are against US peace plan

Iranian Foreign Minister denounces Trump's "imposed and treacherous plan" in conversations with leaders Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday spoke with the leaders of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations and once again condemned US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century”.

In his telephone conversation with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nakhala, Zarif voiced support for the Palestinian leaders and people in their opposition to the US peace deal, said a statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

He condemned what was described as the “imposed and treacherous plan” proposed by US President Donald Trump, voiced support for the unanimous stance of the Palestinian people and leaders in opposition to the unilateral plan, and emphasized the necessity for unity and solidarity among the Palestinian groups in the all-out confrontation against the plan.

Zarif also expressed support for the Palestinian people’s “rightful and legitimate struggle against the Zionist occupiers”, the statement said.

In a separate phone call with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the Iranian Foreign Minister also denounced the US peace plan.

Haniyeh, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, pointed to the Palestinian nation’s struggles and to the unity and solidarity formed in the confrontation with the hostile plan, and highlighted the determination of the Palestinian leaders, people and resistance groups in the fight against the “Zionist regime’s occupation.”

He praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its efforts to support “the oppressed Palestinian nation”.

Zarif’s conversations with Nakhala and Haniyeh came one day after he spoke to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and reiterated his country’s objection to the US peace deal.

Iran denounced US President Donald Trump's peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century”, after it was announced a week ago, saying it amounted to the "treason of the century".

Zarif added on Twitter that the "so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer", in reference to Trump.

On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted that Trump would outlive his proposal for Middle East peace.

"This plan will certainly not work and it will die before Trump," Khamenei told a gathering in Tehran to mark the February 1979 Islamic revolution that toppled Iran's US-backed shah.

"The Americans negotiated with the Zionists on something that doesn't belong to them," Khamenei said in a speech aired on state television.