Government will convene but not discuss sovereignty

Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided not to bring the issue of sovereignty for ministerial approval at the forthcoming cabinet meeting.

The cabinet will convene for a meeting this coming Sunday, but applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria will not be on the agenda.

In the agenda that was circulated to ministers, the issue of sovereignty does not appear at all, despite the protests of the leaders of the settlement enterprise who set up a protest tent outside the Prime Minister's Office.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu hinted that he did not intend to apply sovereignty before the March 2 Knesset elections.

In a speech at an election conference in Beit Shemesh, the Prime Minister said that in order to advance the issues in the US “Deal of the Century”, his party needs to receive power from the public and win the elections.

"We, the Likud, will not let this tremendous opportunity slip through our fingers. We brought it and we are here to realize it. But to secure it, to secure Israel's borders, to secure Israel's future, I need this time that all Likud members, all Likudniks, came out to vote and get others to go out and vote," Netanyahu added.