Trump taunts rivals after acquittal

Trump posts video taunting his political rivals, says he will speak at the White House on US victory in "impeachment hoax".

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a video taunting his political rivals after the Senate voted to acquit him on two articles of impeachment.

The video shows the cover of Time magazine and a “Trump 2024” campaign sign followed by an ever-increasing series of campaign signs.

The years on the signs increase by multiples of four signifying future elections. The number keeps changing faster before ending in the numbers changing to “4EVA”.

In a separate tweet, Trump announced that he will be making a public statement on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. “to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”

The US Senate earlier on Wednesday voted on the two articles of impeachment against Trump.

In the first article, the Senate voted to acquit Trump on the charge of abuse of power.

52 Senators voted not guilty, and 48 Senators voted guilty.

On the second article, obstruction of Congress, the Senate voted against impeachment as well.

53 Senators voted not guilty, and 47 Senators voted guilty.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who earlier announced he would vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial, voted “not guilty” on the second article.