The unraveling of the national religious society

Is the national religious society in Israel truly fragmented and how will its future unfold?

Shmuel Rosner, Yair Ettinger and Shlomo Fischer discuss Yair’s new book “Unraveled”.

Yair Ettinger is an Israeli journalist with The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation and Dr. Shlomo Fischer teaches sociology in the School of Education at Hebrew University and at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

He is also currently a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute and a research fellow at the Van Leer Institute.