Yesha leaders to meet PM tonight to demand sovereignty

Leaders of Judea and Samaria communities: We're tired of being the ugly ducklings of the right.

The leaders of the Yesha Council will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu Wednesday night at the Prime Minister's Office.

They intend to demand that the prime minister promote sovereignty in Judea and Samaria even before the Israeli elections.

The heads of the councils set up a protest tent on Wednesday against the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, demanding to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria even before the Knesset elections.

Chairman of the Yesha Council David Elhayani said at the press conference: "We are here to strengthen Netanyahu and urge him to comply with his commitment to apply sovereignty to the settlements. This is a historic moment and Netanyahu has public and political backing. I urge him to apply sovereignty this Sunday already."

Samarian Council President Yossi Dagan said: "We are here with great concern. We have come here to strengthen the prime minister but we are warning of missing out on the historic opportunity, it will be a cry for generations. Sovereignty is a cornerstone of the State of Israel. The right-wing rule may fall.''

Dagan added, "If I may quote Sylvester Stallone in Rambo 2 - what do I want? I want the country to love me the way I love it. Mr. Prime Minister, what do we want? We want you to love us the way we love you."

''We're tired of being the ugly duckling of the right-wing government. We expect you to inform our friends in the US that we are applying sovereignty this week to all settlement areas in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley."