17-year-old shot dead after throwing multiple Molotov Cocktails at soldiers in Hevron.

A 17-year-old Arab terrorist, Muhammad Salman Tohma al-Hadad, was shot dead Wednesday after throwing Molotov Cocktails at a group of soldiers in Hevron for several minutes.

On Monday, a Border Patrol officer was struck by a Molotov cocktail thrown at him during a violent demonstration against the century plan involving dozens of Arabs.

The policeman's uniform caught fire, but he quickly extinguished the fire and sustained no physical injury.