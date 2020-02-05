Shaked: Likud, haredi parties won't strengthen Jewish identity

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked toured Sderot on Wednesday.

During her visit, Shaked visited the local hesder yeshiva and explained to the students about the significance of the upcoming elections.

"We are faced with a great opportunity to make history or it will be a century [before we have another chance]. We must apply sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley even before the elections. The choice is between Yamina and applying sovereignty and electing any other party and having a Palestinian terrorist state, ”Shaked explained.

She says, "In the Deal of the Century: If we start applying sovereignty, we will no longer reach a Palestinian state. If we start negotiations on a Palestinian state, we will reach Oslo 2, east Jerusalem run by terrorists and exploding buses."

She also noted that her party is the only one opposed to a Palestinian Arab state.

Shaked said the Yamina party is the only party which acts for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the state. "Only we will take care of the strengthening of Jewish identity. It does not interest the uharedimor the Likud."

"Religious Zionism as a sector has needs and in the end we only care about them. For the yeshivas, the national service and all our luxurious establishments," she added.