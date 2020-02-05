MK Matan Kahane: Apply sovereignty now or we will face a terrorist state

Yamina MK visits Yesha council sovereignty tent. 'If we don't take this opportunity now we will not have another in the next 50 years.'

MK Matan Kahane and Idit Silman of the Yamina Party arrived on Wednesday afternoon to visit the Yesha Council's sovereignty tent in Jerusalem.

They strengthened the council leaders and emphasized the importance of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley even before the elections.

MK Kahane said, "We have come here to the Yesha Council's strengthening and support tent to give the Prime Minister a heartfelt opportunity to seize the opportunity given to us by the American government to apply Israeli sovereignty to all Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria."

"We know that what is not happening now may not happen in the next 50 years. If we miss this opportunity, a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of the State of Israel will be established. Kfar Saba and Jerusalem will become the Gaza envelope. I call on the Prime Minister to bring the proposal to apply for sovereignty to the government as early as next week," Kahane added.