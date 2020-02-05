Kosher wine for everyone from everywhere

Approximately 2,000 people visited the Tel Aviv Port Wine Festival last night and enjoyed dozens of new wines launched at the event from around 40 international wineries from Europe and the United States and New Zealand. Visitors also enjoyed meeting with winemakers and wineries from France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, the US and New Zealand, some of which are visiting Israel for the first time, and gourmet dishes.

The highlight of the festival last night was the first global launch of the line-up of singer and rapper Nicki Minaj. The product, MYX-flavored wines - has recently become one of the most popular beverages in the US and can now be obtained in a kosher version in Israel and worldwide. The drink, marketed in Israel by World of Wine, is currently produced in only two flavors: grapes and peach, and contains 5.5 percent alcohol and comes in small bottles of 187 ml.

The products can be purchased at select stores across the state.

The Taste of the World Festival is the Israeli equivalent of KFWE (Kosher Food & Wine Experience) events in 6 cities around the world (Los Angeles, New York, Paris, London, Tel Aviv and Miami) and is considered the largest and most prestigious kosher wine tasting event In the world.

The winemakers from the world, which is their first visit to Israel, usually produce non-kosher wines, but in light of the demand for kosher wines, have understood the possibilities inherent in the kosher wine market and have produced especially for the Jewish and Israeli audiences a line of kosher wines.

Shlomi Tzur of World Tzur Wine Owners noted that "We were delighted to see the amount of festival visitors who came to enjoy international wines produced by the best wineries in Europe, New Zealand and America. This year we were able to bring in a leading winemaker and winery owner from France, Portugal, Spain, the US, Canada, Argentina and New Zealand this is their first visit to Israel. It is important to note that there has been a steady increase every year in both kosher wine production and consumption worldwide. This year is a record year for the number of wineries developing wine and kosher products in the world."

Among the international wines launched at the event:

Duke Reserve Quartet Red Blend

Duke Lineage Moment

Baron Duke Jeunesse Belle Rouge

Terra di Seta Chianti Classico

Terra di Seta Assai Chianti Classico

Terra di Seta Chianti Classico Riserva

Terra di Seta Tuscany

Elvi Sangria Sintonia White

Elvi Sangria Sintonia Red

Ramon Cardova Rioja Rosado

Ramon Cardova Rioja Crianza

Chateau Signac

Chateau De Parsac

Sancerre from Domaine De Panquelaine

Drappier Champange Rose Brut