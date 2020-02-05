Watch: Firebombs hurled at IDF soldiers driving near Ramallah are ignored

Terrorists hurl firebombs at military vehicles driving in Al-Bireh, near Ramallah. The soldiers ignore the firebombs and keep driving.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Firebomb
Firebomb
iStock

In a video clip published by Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs and circulated on social media sites, PA terrorists can be seen hurling firebombs and stones at IDF vehicles driving in the Ramallah-area city of Al-Bireh.

Watch the IDF's response.

