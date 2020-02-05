Hebrew U prof calls for armed Palestinian militias against "Terror-settlers"

Far-left Hebrew University professor draws fire for calling Israelis in Judea and Samaria 'terror-settlers', calls for armed Arab militias.

Amiram Goldblum, senior chemistry professor at Hebrew University, sparked controversy this week when he called on Palestinians to "establish armed militias to protect their villages and towns from the terror-settlers."

Facebook removed the post within hours for violating its guidelines, but Goldblum doubled-down on his statement in an interview with Israel's Channel 12.

"Settlers are terrorists by definition," he said. "The settlements are all terror settlements. 'Terror-settlers' is a term everyone uses today."

Goldblum continued: "I'm not talking about the haredis who live in Beitar Illit and Modiin Illit, rather about the masses, mainly the [one's who wear] knitted kippas, who are in the heart of the Palestinian state and who regularly support all of their people's terrorist activity."

Miri Srebnogur and Nisi Mizrahi, coordinators of the Zionist watchdog Im Tirtzu's Hebrew University branch who discovered and reported the post, filed a police complaint.

"When a professor incites violence like this, it can harm not only the residents of Judea and Samaria, but the students on campus as well," they said.

"There is no room in Israeli academia for professors who call to establish armed militias to act against Israeli civilians. The heads of Hebrew University must act quickly before his words turn into action."

Goldblum, who serves on the public council of the US-based New Israel Fund, is an outspoken critic of Israel who is no stranger to controversy.

In July 2019, he called IDF soldiers "Jewish terrorists" and wished for a "lightning bolt" to strike them down.

A month prior, he called Im Tirtzu student activists "Nazi dogs" and threatened to prevent them into getting accepted into advanced degrees.

Hebrew University declined to comment on the latest incident.