Bereaved families to PM: Apply sovereignty now for the sake of our children

Families of terror victims ask PM to apply sovereignty, end lack of security in Judea and Samaria. 'No more should pay the price we paid.'

The families of terror victims killed by Palestinian Authority terrorists sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, begging him to apply sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

The letter was initiated by Hadas Mizrahi, who lost her husband Baruch in a shooting attack on Passover Eve in 2014. The terrorist who murdered Baruch Mizrahi was Ziad Awad, who had been released in 2011 as part of the "Shalit deal." After murdering Mizrahi, Awad received two life sentences plus another sixteen years in prison.

Working together with Hadas Mizrahi was Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan, who on Tuesday helped launch a campaign to pressure Netanyahu into keeping his promise to apply sovereignty.

The letter reads: "In recent days we have seen the great concerns regarding delaying this historical step of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. This is an essential and critical step for the entire nation of Israel, and it has been delayed due to the upcoming elections in Israel, as well as due to internal issues in the White House, which cause great concern."

"Mr. Prime Minister, we are not turning to you today simply as residents of Israel, but as bereaved families who lost what is most dear to them. As you know, the international support for applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is not a small matter, and this is truly good tidings for Israel, which we have all waited for for several long years. In our hearts, we fear that this enormous and historic opportunity is just a short ways away from being lost completely.

"We, families who became bereaved out of faith and a love of the land, turn to you asking that you not miss this historic opportunity, and add another achievement to your time in office - the historic application of sovereignty. It is clear to all of us that an international attitude similar to what exists today and allows such a process may never present itself in the future.

"Allow us to be the last ones who paid the most horrific price of all. Bring the application of sovereignty for a government decision this week, and bring, once and for all, complete security to Judea and Samaria and therefore to all of Israel."

The letter was signed by 80 bereaved families from around Israel, who lost loved ones to terrorism.

Representatives from the terror victims' families sent the letter to Dagan, asking him to hand it to the Prime Minister.

"It's time to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria," Dagan said. "Any delay may cause us to mourn for generations. The message of the bereaved families is an unparalleled moral statement."

"This call is a moral and basic call," Hadas Mizrahi said. "The bereaved families from Judea and Samaria paid the highest price for the lack of security and sovereignty in this area, and are no longer willing to sit on the side and watch. We call on the Prime Minister to keep his promise and apply sovereignty this week to Judea and Samaria, as he promised just last week in Washington, and provide the necessary security to residents of this area, and thereby to the entire State of Israel."