Defense Minister Bennett meets with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper over Iranian threat

Israeli Defense Minister meets with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in Washington to discuss removal of Iranian forces from Syria.

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met with his American counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, at the Pentagon, for their first meeting since Bennett was sworn in as defense minister.

After receiving Bennett at the Pentagon Tuesday, Esper held a working meeting with the Israeli Defense Minister.

According to a statement released by Bennett’s office following the meeting, the two discussed regional threats, chief among them Iranian aggression and efforts by the Iranian military to entrench itself in Syria.

At the end of the meeting, Bennett emphasized that Israel would take action against Iranian efforts to solidify its position in Syria, calling the removal of Iran’s forces a key Israeli national interest.

Bennett also thanked Esper for American support for Israeli security.

Prior to the meeting, it was reported that Bennett planned to request a number of advanced weapons from the US for use against Iranian forces in Syria and Iraq.