WATCH: Pelosi rips up Trump’s State of the Union address

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, tore up a copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday, moments after the president delivered the address to Congress.

Standing behind the president and alongside Vice President Mike Pence, Pelosi was seen ripping the copy of the address, after Trump appeared to snub Pelosi when she offered to shake his hand prior to his speech.

During his address, President Trump touted the country's economic growth and job creation during his first three years in office.

“Since my election, we have created 7 million new jobs -- 5 million more than Government experts projected during the previous administration,” he said, noting that the “unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century.”

“Under the last administration, more than 10 million people were added to the food stamp rolls. Under my Administration, 7 million Americans have come off of food stamps, and 10 million people have been lifted off of welfare.”

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley condemned Pelosi's tearing up of the president's address, tweeting: "Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office."