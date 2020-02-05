Israel the only country in which a majority back Trump's foreign policy

Trump's highest marks for foreign policy come from Israel, compared to lowest marks from Germany, where just 6% approve of his policies.

Israel is the only one of 33 non-U.S. countries where a majority expresses net approval of President Donald Trump’s major foreign policies, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Some 55 percent of Israelis in the spring 2019 poll expressed net approval of the policies – meaning they back more of the policies than they are against. The share of net approvers is 18 percentage points higher in Israel than in the United States, the country with the second-most approvals.

A median of the 33 countries surveyed other than the United States showed that only 18 percent of people expressed net approval of Trump’s policies and a median of 67 percent of people expressed net disapproval.

The policies asked about in the survey were withdrawal from international climate change agreements; withdrawal from the Iran nuclear weapons agreement; increasing tariffs or fees on imported goods from other countries; allowing fewer immigrants into the U.S.; building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico; and negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un about his country’s nuclear weapons program.

The non-U.S. country with the second highest net approval is Poland, at 34 percent. Germany is the lowest net approval at 6 percent. Ukraine checks in at 29 percent net approval and Russia at 14 percent.

Net approval of Trump’s policies tends to be higher in Central and Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and some nations in the Asia-Pacific region.