Brother of Manchester suicide bomber goes on trial for murder

Younger brother of suicide bomber who killed 22 people at Ariana Grande concert in 2017 accused of conspiring with his brother.

The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, Britain, three years ago went on trial for murder on Tuesday, reports The Associated Press.

The British prosecutor said that the brother is just as guilty as the attacker.

Hashem Abedi, 22, is accused of conspiring with his brother Salman Abedi, who died when he detonated a knapsack bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

Hashem Abedi had traveled to Libya, his parents’ homeland, before the attack in the northwest England city. He was detained in Tripoli by a militia allied with a UN-recognized government in the Libyan capital, and extradited to Britain last year, reported AP.

He denies 22 counts of murder for the attack’s victims, one count of attempted murder for those injured and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

Opening the case at London’s Central Criminal Court, prosecution lawyer Duncan Penny said the brothers engaged in “months of planning,” assembling metal containers, nails and screws to be used as shrapnel and chemicals to make explosives.

“This body of evidence suggests that the defendant in this case — the surviving brother — is just as responsible for the crimes that resulted in so much death, serious injury and damage following the detonation of the bomb by his dead brother,” Penny said.

“The bomb which was detonated was self-evidently designed to kill and maim as many people as possible,” he added. “It was packed with lethal shrapnel and it was detonated in the middle of a crowd in a very public area — the intention being to kill and to inflict maximum damage.”

Britain remains on high alert since suffering several terrorist attacks in recent years. Just this past Sunday, a man attacked people in south London, injuring three people before being shot dead by security forces.

In November, three people were killed in a terrorist attack at London Bridge.

In August, a 29-year-old British citizen originally from Sudan rammed his car into several people before crashing outside Britain's Parliament, injuring three.