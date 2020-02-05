Zarif to Abbas: We reject the 'Deal of the Century'

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Tuesday reiterated his country’s objection to the US peace deal in a conversation with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

During the phone call, Zarif underscored “Iran's firm position which rejects the deal and supports the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and to create an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” reported the PA’s official Wafa news agency.

Abbas briefed Zarif of the political action expected to be pursued by the “State of Palestine” in the international arena in an effort to create an international consensus to foil the deal, according to the report.

Abbas also briefed the Iranian Foreign Minister on the ongoing efforts to achieve national unity in “Palestine”. He said a delegation will be sent to the Gaza Strip soon to meet with the Palestinian factions in the way to achieve this goal.

Iran denounced US President Donald Trump's peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century”, after it was announced a week ago, saying it amounted to the "treason of the century".

Zarif added on Twitter that the "so-called 'Vision for Peace' is simply the dream project of a bankruptcy-ridden real estate developer", in reference to Trump.

"But it is a nightmare for the region and the world and, hopefully, a wake-up call for all the Muslims who have been barking up the wrong tree," he added.

Abbas was also quick to reject the plan and said it would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."