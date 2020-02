Not only can the United States cut its defense budget, but it can also better secure the nation by development of diplomacy and aid.

America spends more on its military than the next 10 countries combined, and the Department of Defense oversees some 1.3 million military personnel.

But is it all necessary? Join to discuss his provocative new book Close the Pentagon, Charles Kenny argues that not only can the United States cut its defense budget, but it can also better secure the nation by eventually shuttering the Pentagon and channeling some of the savings to development, diplomacy, and aid.