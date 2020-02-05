Iowa Democrats release partial caucus results

With 62% of votes counted, Pete Buttigieg is leading with Senator Bernie Sanders closely behind.

The Iowa Democratic Party on Tuesday released partial results of the 2020 caucuses after hours of delay due to technical problems.

With 62% of the votes having been counted, Pete Buttigieg is leading with 27%, with Senator Bernie Sanders closely behind with 25%.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third place so far with 18%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 16%, Amy Klobuchar with 13%, Andrew Yang with 1% and Tom Steyer with 0.2%.

The Iowa Democratic Party stressed it has no timeline for when the full results will be available.

Party chairman Troy Price said in a brief press conference that the state party is continuing to review “irregularities” in reporting of the results and has no set timeline for the when the review will be completed.

“We’re going to take the time we need to do that,” Price added.