Eden Alene to represent Israel at Eurovision Song Contest

Eden Alene will represent Israel at the Eurovision 2020 Song Contest to be held in the Netherlands, after winning Tuesday evening’s finals of the Keshet Channel 12 and Teddy Productions program “Hakokhav Haba” (Rising Star), in which the Israeli representative to the contest is selected.

Alene was born in the Katamon neighborhood of Jerusalem to parents who immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia. She won the reality show “X Factor” about a year ago.

Keshet noted that, in all seasons in which the winner of “Hakokhav Haba” represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest, they made it to the finals, with the climax being Neta Barzilai winning the contest two years ago.

Eden Alene said after winning, "The months in 'Hakokhav Haba' turned me from a girl with a dream into a singer with experience. I want to thank everyone who voted for me and promise to do everything possible to represent Israel in Eurovision with honor."