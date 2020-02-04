Margules: Strong on Yesha

In this edition of Arutz Sheva's "Jewish Lay Leaders - Opinions That Matter," Brooklyn Real Estate Developer and Jewish Lay Leader Rubin Margules passionately explains the State of Israel's exclusive rights to sovereignty over the disputed territories of Judea and Samaria and why it's important to call the region with its historical term "Judea and Samaria," as opposed to the "West Bank." He warns that the Democratic ticket is promoting candidates who openly call to cease US aid to Israel.

The interview with Margules is part of the series: “US Jewish Lay Leaders: Opinions That Matter,” produced by Arutz Sheva with Bet El Institutions. The interview with Margules deals with current issues like Jewish rights to the Land of Israel, the Trump administration's positions on Israel, a plea directed to Jewish voters of the Democratic Party why they should reconsider and vote this year Republican, anti-Semitism in the USA.

Rubin Margules is a Harvard Business School graduate who serves as President of the Brooklyn Chapter of the ZOA and has served in multiple communal leadership positions including a ten-year tenure as President of the Manhattan Beach Jewish Center.

He is running on the ZOA Coalition Slate #11 and calls on all Jews concerned about Israel to register and vote today. "We can all make a difference by voting for the Right way in these important elections," says Margules.

Rubin Margules is President of the ARM Capital Resources Corporation, a Brooklyn-based real estate development company.