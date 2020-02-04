Daf Yomi in the Gulf? OU's "All Daf" app hits over 26k downloads in 107 countries

More than 26,000 people in 107 countries have downloaded the “All Daf” app, an innovative free digital platform for Daf Yomi learners created by the Orthodox Union (OU), the nation’s oldest and largest umbrella organization for the North American Orthodox Jewish community.

Beyond offering shiurim on the daily daf, All Daf offers participants of all backgrounds the opportunity to enhance their learning with a host of topics related to the day’s daf, including Jewish history, lomdus, Tanach and other sources and resources. Daily shiurim on the daf are offered by world-renowned maggidei shiur such as Rabbi Moshe Elefant, Rabbi Shalom Rosner, Rabbi Sruly Bornstein and Rabbi Shlomie Schwartzberg. All Daf introduces participants to fascinating subjects in the daf with written and video content from teachers such as Dr. Henry Abramson, dean of the Lander College of Arts and Sciences, on historical subjects related to the day’s daf; and audio content focusing on the pesukim quoted in the daf from Rabbi Yaakov Trump, rabbi of the Young Israel of Lawrence Cedarhurst, among others.

The app has been downloaded in 107 countries, including: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Curacao, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Guinea, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zimbabwe and others.

“All Daf is the largest Torah initiative to date spearheaded by the OU. We created it to open up Daf Yomi learning to an even broader group of Jews at all learning levels,” said Orthodox Union President Moishe Bane. “As we developed the app, we knew that it would be a tremendous resource and tool for those looking to learn Daf Yomi but it has exceeded our expectations because it offers something for everyone, both the experienced learner and the person new to Daf Yomi.”

“The OU is constantly looking for new ways to make Torah accessible to the global Jewish community and we’re so happy to see that Jewish people in South America, Central America, the Arabian Gulf, Africa and the Southern Hemisphere are utilizing the app to be part of a worldwide Torah learning community,” said Orthodox Union Executive Vice President Allen Fagin.

“With a plethora of options of shiurim and commentaries, All Daf enables participants of every background with the ability to customize their learning experience wherever they may be studying,” said Orthodox Union Daf Yomi Initiative Director Rabbi Moshe Schwed. “The app provides an alternate option for those who cannot attend a daily Daf Yomi shiur or who want to do a more in-depth review of what they learned in their shiur or are simply on-the-go.”