Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani demanded that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to fulfill his promise and apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria even before the Knesset elections next month.

In the protest tent of the heads of the Judiciary Council in front of the Prime Minister's Office, Elhayani said: "We are here to strengthen the Prime Minister. We support Netanyahu and call on him to uphold his commitment to apply Israeli sovereignty."

"It's a historic moment, a dramatic moment. The prime minister has the public backing, he has the political backing. He has to live up to his commitment these last months to apply sovereignty. This Sunday, I urge him to come up with a government decision to apply sovereignty and after that in the Knesset and to not let this be dragged out," Elhayani added.

"It's a historic moment, it's time - otherwise we'll lose it. This is the time to apply sovereignty," he stressed.