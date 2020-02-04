Wife of Moshe Tamam's murderer claims he fathered child with her

Wife of terrorist who kidnapped, murdered soldier in 1984 claims she conceived daughter with him despite not being allowed to meet husband.

Sana Salameh, the wife of the terrorist Walid Daka, who is serving a life sentence in Israeli prison, has claimed that she gave birth to a daughter conceived through Daka's semen.

Daka, who murdered IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984, is not allowed to meet Salameh and it is unclear whether the semen was smuggled out of jail.

On Monday, Salameh posted a a picture of a baby girl on her Facebook page, saying: "Milad (the name we gave to a daughter who was born) crushed the prison walls and freed her father from his shackles. Milad came to Nazareth, the city of the Gospels. Our Milad carries with her the light of love and peace."

Einat Weitzman, an extreme left-wing activist and actress, congratulated Salameh, writing: "Life breaks free, breaks prison walls, and wins."

Last December, the terrorist's wife said she managed to get pregnant from him, under the nose of the prison service. "I and Walid have had a stubborn legal battle and struggle for many years and they have not let us start a family. I am happy to announce to you that I am pregnant and our daughter is to be born in two months without their permission."

The B'tzalmo organization said in response: "Walid Deka kidnapped and murdered the soldier Moshe Tamam, who will forever remain 19 and without children. If the terrorist brings children into this world this is a moral disgrace. We urge the Israel Prison service to prevent him from seeing the child."