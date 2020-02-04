Police officer who shot Salomon Tekah indicted for negligent homicide

The Police Investigation Department of the State Prosecution has indicted a police officer for causing the death though negligence of Salomon Tekah in June 2019.

A department statement said the decision was made "after a thorough examination of the evidence material, weighing the totality of the circumstances of the incident and the allegations heard in the hearing on these and other matters. An announcement was made to the representatives of the late Tekah's family. "



The indictment alleges that the police officer acted against police protocol for the given situation, causing the death through negligence of the late Salomon Tekah, mainly in that he fired at the asphalt, and did not settle, at most, by shooting a warning in the air for the purpose of neutralizing the threat he faced.



The statement further noted, "The decision took into account the fact that the defendant was with his family, was attacked with stones by the deceased and other boys and was even injured in the incident, before using his gun, but in the circumstances, it has been found that there is room to prosecute him."