Joint Arab List chair outraged: 'Netanyahu hates Arabs'

Ayman Odeh responds to report that Netanyahu was the one who proposed transfer of 'Triangle' communities to the 'Palestinians' in US plan.

Chairman of the Joint Arab List, MK Ayman Odeh, strongly condemned Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following the report in Haaretz according to which Netanyahu proposed transferring the communities of the "Triangle" region in northern Israel to "Palestinian" control as per the US "Deal of the Century."

"Netanyahu's disturbing racism proves that he hates Arabs long before he likes champagne and cigars," Odeh said.

According to him, "The dangerous attempt to cancel the citizenship of 400,000 Arab citizens, born in this homeland, sends a clear message to all of us: You are not welcome here and your turn will come in the next plan."

As mentioned, Haaretz reported that the proposal to transfer the "Triangle" communities to "Palestinian" control, which is included in the "Deal of the Century," was proposed to Americans by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Reportedly, Netanyahu raised the issue to Trump officials as early as 2017, during one of Jared Kushner's first visits to Israel.

The Prime Minister's Office did not deny the report and commented: "The decision on what would be included in the plan was that of the United States."