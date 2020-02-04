MK Shaked urges sovereignty, says 'no reason' to fear breach of peace agreement

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) called on Israeli Prime Minister to bring the issue of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria for a Knesset vote before the March elections.

Israel's upcoming elections will be the country's third in less than a year, and polls show the deadlock may continue, with no one able to form a stable government.

In an interview with Kan Bet, Shaked said that "if the first step of the [US peace] plan is applying sovereignty, then there already won't be a Palestinian state, and we oppose the creation of such a state. We need to do what is right for the State of Israel, and that is to apply Israeli law over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley."

She added that Yamina is "the ideological spine" of the Israeli government.

Regarding the possibility that sovereignty in those areas might harm Israel's relations with Jordan, Shaked said: "The peace agreement with Jordan is in their best interests no less than it is in ours. There's no reason to be afraid to act."