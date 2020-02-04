Death toll from coronavirus rises to 427, two of them outside China

Communist Party officials in China admit to 'deficiencies' in government's handling of viral outbreak. Death toll outside China rises to 2.

The Chinese government has acknowledged deficiencies in the government's response to the spread of the new coronavirus.

A statement issued at the end of a meeting of senior executives of the Communist Party included an admission of deficiencies and the need to improve the various systems in the country.

"Due to deficiencies discovered in response to the epidemic, we must improve our national emergency management system and improve our capabilities to cope with urgent and dangerous missions," said a statement defining events in China as a major test of Chinese leadership systems.

Currently, the death toll from the virus has risen to 427, and a first instance of death has been registered in Hong Kong. This is the first death from the virus in a Chinese administrative region, and the second outside China, after a death was registered in the Philippines earlier this week.

Yesterday, Monday, G7 health ministers agreed on collaborations in dealing with the virus. Joint work between the World Health Organization, China and the EU has also been agreed upon.