Families of Tel Aviv elevator disaster victims to sue the city

The families of Dean Shoshani and Stav Harari, who were killed in the Tel Aviv elevator disaster last month, are planning to sue the municipality, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

A letter before a lawsuit sent by the attorneys representing the families stated that the municipality was "maliciously negligent" in its preparation for the storm during which Shoshani and Harari were killed, and neglected the southern area of the city.

"The municipality has chosen and continues to choose to abandon these neighborhoods completely and leave them exposed to the weather, year after year," wrote attorneys Dr. Kobi Kaplanski and Chen Gilad.

The municipality of Tel Aviv said in response, "On the day of the disaster, the municipality conducted itself according to the procedures. The building also received all the necessary permits. There is no connection between the conduct of the municipal authorities and the terrible tragedy. Since there is a police investigation into the matter, we are prohibited from providing further details."