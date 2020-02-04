Erekat blasts Sudanese leader's meeting with Netanyahu

Chief PA negotiator says meeting between Netanyahu and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is a "stab in the back".

Palestinian Authority (PA) chief negotiator Saeb Erekat on Monday condemned the meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and called it a "stab in the back".

"This meeting is a stab in the back of the Palestinian people... at a time when the administration of (US) President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are trying to liquidate the Palestinian cause," said Erekat in a statement quoted by AFP.

Netanyahu and the Sudanese leader met in Entebbe at the invitation of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

During the meeting, it was agreed to start cooperation that will normalize relations between the two countries.

The meeting follows the unveiling last week of the US administration’s peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century”.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US peace plan outright, stating that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

On Saturday, the foreign ministers of the Arab League of which Sudan is a member rejected the peace plan during a summit in Cairo.