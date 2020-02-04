Can we achieve full sovereignty and reject a PA state?

Can Israel under the terms of the US proposal annex communities in Judea and Samaria while rejecting a PA state in Israel’s heartland?

Yes to sovereignty, no to Palestinian state vigil outside Netanyahu's residence

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh gives his take on the Trump Administration’s “Deal of the Century.”

He asks: Can Israel, under the terms of the proposal, annex communities in Judea and Samaria while rejecting a potential PA state in Israel’s heartland, which could become an existential threat?

But first on the show, an interview with Yehuda HaKohen, one of the leaders of the “Vision” slate in the current World Zionist Congress Elections.

HaKohen shares his party’s outlook under the slogan “Empowering the Next Generation” of Jews.