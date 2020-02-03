Cherna Moskowitz opposes 'Deal of the Century,' continues to support Trump

Jewish-American philanthropist Cherna Moskowitz, the wife of the late philanthropist Irving Moscowitz who contributed greatly to the development of Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, expressed her opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state in Judea and Samaria as part of the Trump Administration's peace plan Monday.

Moskowitz, who contributed to President Donald Trump's election campaign, wrote to Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni: "I support President Trump for his robust accomplishments domestically and abroad and his historically unparalleled support for the Jewish people and Israel. Nonetheless, I will never agree to or support any proposed framework that suggests a two state solution as part of the final agreement with the Arab populations of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the Galilee and Gaza - no matter what wrapping such a framework arrives in. Yes to sovereignty, no to a Palestinian State."

"With that said, and to be clear, I will continue to support President Trump for his accomplishments on Making America Great Again. I believe he will go down in history as one of our greatest presidents," the letter concluded.