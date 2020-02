Shlomi residents told to stay home after suspicious movement identified on border fence. After searches residents return to routine.

Fears of a security incident on the Lebanese border have been lifted after suspicious movement in the border fence area with Lebanon was detected earlier today.

Shlomi residents were instructed to stay in their homes and not leave until the incident was investigated in depth.

The IDF Spokesman said "after IDF forces scoured the area, suspicion of a security incident was ruled out and residents were instructed to return to normal".