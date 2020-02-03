Jon Voight: Trump plan first 'responsible' Middle East peace plan

Hollywood TV and Hollywood actor and pro-Israeli actor Jon Voight, the father of Angelina Jolie, expressed support for the Trump Administration's Middle East peace plan Sunday,

“It’s the first [peace proposal] that’s taken a responsible approach," Voight said in an interview with The Algemiener, Much truth has been spoken in it and we have to accept the truth before we can make amends, and much harm has been done to Israel over the years. Many lies have been put in place and attacks have taken their toll. Much blood has been spilled.”

Voight also expressed his support for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who faces another reelection bid next month. Voight similarly endorsed Netanyahu in 2015.

President Trump presented his peace plan last Tuesday. The plan envisions Israel retaining sovereignty over all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, as well as an undivided Jerusalem, while the Palestinian Authority would receive a state in Gaza and 70% of Judea and Samaria if the PA renounces violence and recognizes Israel as the Jewish state.