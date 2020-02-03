Dr. Kedar: ''No real fear Trump 'deal of the century' will spark third a intifada''

Middle East expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar says 'no fear' of intifada from US peace plan, warns Iran is trying to 'replace' Syrian population.

Middle East expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar of Bar Ilan University on Monday said there is no reason to fear a third intifada.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Dr. Kedar explained the Arab countries' mixed responses to US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century."

"On the one hand, you see total and loud refusal by [Palestinian Authority Chairman] Mahmoud Abbas, including curses and threats to President Trump, while on the other hand you see other countries support it, and they were even at the ceremony," he said.

Regarding the possibility that the peace plan may spark a third intifada, Dr. Kedar explained: "Happy is the person who is always afraid. It's always better to be prepared and see that things don't get out of control. But will this bring a third intifada? I think not. At the end of the day, nothing will change on the ground, and I don't see the population in the region, and especially in Judea and Samaria, going out of control to express its fury."

He added that Israel's delay in applying sovereignty to the area, caused in part by the Trump administration's push not to apply sovereignty immediately, as well as by the general dissatisfaction with Abbas.

Regarding the protests in Iraq and Lebanon, and the subsequent anti-Iran criticism in those countries, Dr. Kedar said: "Iran managed to take over quite a few countries - Iraq, Syria, Lebanon via Hezbollah, and Yemen, and it has representatives in other places in the region as well, such as in Gaza."

The Iranians he said, are "very worried" about the protests, "and the main question is when Hezbollah will leave its den and disperse the riots by using brute force."

"In Iraq the protests have been forced down with a heavy hand, both by Iraq, which sent over Basij forces, the Iranian Civil Guard, and they shoot at the populace. There have been hundreds killed since these protests began a few months ago."

According to Dr. Kedar, the Iranians are not content with subjugating the riots, and are taking steps to prevent future protests in Syria: "Iran is sending people to Syria from Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan, in order to replace the Sunnis of Syria with Shiites and to prevent the next intifada a generation from now."

When asked if the recent wave of riots and protests in Iran might bring about the downfall of the Ayatollahs' regime, Dr. Kedar said: "One thing I can say for certain. Every day that passes brings the end of the Iranian regime closer by one day.