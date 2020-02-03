China: US hasn't provided any assistance to us, has only spread fear of coronavirus

China on Monday blamed the US for spreading fear of a new coronavirus, accusing the US government of failing to help contain the outbreak.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that many countries appreciate China's efforts to help contain the virus, "But in the meantime, some countries, the US in particular, have inappropriately overreacted, which certainly runs counter to WHO advice."

"The US government has not provided any substantial assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers. All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example.

"The contrast is thought provoking. I also noted that the Canadian Minister of Health said Canada would not follow the US and impose travel restrictions on Chinese or foreign nationals who have been to China. Canada believes the entry ban has no basis, which is a sharp contrast to the US behavior."

She also noted that in the past year, influenza has infected and killed more people in the US than the coronavirus has.

Meanwhile, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Chinese health officials have asked people to pay careful attention to personal hygiene after traces of the coronavirus were identified on a door handle in a patient's home.

In addition, SCMP noted that the Chinese military has taken over delivery of essentials to Wuhan, and delivered 200 tons of supplies to local supermarkets.

The World Health Organization's Emergency Program head, Dr. Mike Ryan, told STAT that he believes the coronavirus epidemic can be contained.

"Until [containment] is impossible, we should keep trying," he said, adding that China's efforts are buying everyone else "precious lead time" and allowing them to prepare for the possibility that it might spread in other countries as well.

"We need to thank China for that opportunity. That is not to say that the disease won’t get ahead of the Chinese authorities completely or get ahead of the other countries that are containing it. But there's enough evidence to suggest that this virus can still be contained."