Watch: Superbowl party for the lone soldiers

'These soldiers come here without their families, and we have the honor of feeding them.'

The Michael Levin Center for Lone Soldiers held a Superbowl party this week for lone soldiers at Jerusalem's Crave restaurant.

"The soldiers come here, enjoy good food, good beers, all sponsored, and they had a Superbowl party, which is great fun," said Crave's David Wigman.

"They're all used to watching it back home, so here we have ti for them, projectors, it's fun, it's a social event. They come, they eat, they drink, it's a great game."

"Seeing these soldiers who come here without their families and they serve this country and then we have the honor of feeding them and drinking with them," is "pure pleasure," he added.