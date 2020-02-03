Jailed Hamas terrorist injures prison guard outside of Jerusalem

A security prisoner affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization injured an Israeli prison guard Monday morning, the Israel Prison Service reported.

The incident occurred at around 9:00 a.m. Monday, when a jailed terrorist being held at Ofer Prison west of Jerusalem attacked a prison guard, injuring the guard in the neck.

The guard was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and is in light condition.

The Israel Prison Service said in a statement Monday that the assailant is a Hamas terrorist who is being held at Ofer Prison for the duration of his trial, and is expected to be tried soon for his affiliation with an illegal organization.

The IPS emphasized that the situation is under control at Ofer Prison.

“Prison service guards and soldiers are prepared to deal with any situation or threat by security prisoners, and will act with force against any threat or attack on the staff,” the IPS said.