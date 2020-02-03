Tags:Fox News
Judge Jeanine: Thank you Democrats for guaranteeing Trump's reelection
'Democrats' nonstop hate, hypocrisy and hysteria has exhausted and angered the American people,' says Judge Jeanine.
Judge Jeanine
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaJudge Jeanine: Thank you Democrats for guaranteeing Trump's reelection
Judge Jeanine: Thank you Democrats for guaranteeing Trump's reelection
'Democrats' nonstop hate, hypocrisy and hysteria has exhausted and angered the American people,' says Judge Jeanine.
Judge Jeanine
Reuters
Tags:Fox News
top