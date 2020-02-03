Yamina blasts Lapid: The man and the gel went back to lying

The Yamina party on Sunday night blasted Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid, after he sharply criticized Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz in remarks at a Blue and White conference in Tel Aviv.

"We want an Education Minister who does not think that Baruch Goldstein was okay. An Education Minister who doesn't think it's okay to go into a house of prayer and carry out a massacre, murder 29 innocent people. It seems reasonable to demand that the Minister of Education be against cold-blooded murder,” Lapid had charged, in an apparent reference to Rabbi Peretz’s signing an agreement on a joint run with Otzma Yehudit, whose leader Itamar Ben Gvir had a photo of Goldstein in his living room.

Rabbi Peretz ultimately backed out of the agreement with Ben Gvir and agreed on a joint run with the New Right and the National Union.

Peretz blasted Lapid on Sunday night following his comments, saying, "Lapid, there is a limit to your lies and your wild incitement against religious Zionism, shame on you. It is the same spirit that tarnished the Israeli flag and incites against a public that is loyal to its people and country. I never said the slaughter at the Cave of the Patriarchs was okay. I strongly condemn this abominable massacre.”

"When there is no worldview, when there are no values, when there is no right and left, what remains is only incitement and that is all," the Education Minister added.

The Yamina party said in response, “The man and the gel went back to lying. Yair, there is a limit to the lies and incitement against religious Zionism, look for someone else to pick on. Rabbi Rafi Peretz never said the things you accuse him of, it's a repugnant lie. Rabbi Rafi raised generations of fighters and officers, people of settlement and of volunteering.”

The party added, “Lapid, in all his years in TV studios and as a senior reporter at the Bamahane newspaper, did not achieve a tenth of that and all he has left is to incite and lie. It is sad that all that Blue and White has to offer is incitement against an entire public which serves the state. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”