Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen on Sunday commented on the US “Deal of the Century” and warned against applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria before the March 2 Knesset elections.

"The demands of the Palestinians are very high, and that does not allow Israel to find a middle ground," Cohen told the haredi radio station Kol Barama in an interview.

Commenting on the Arab League's opposition to the US peace plan, Cohen said, "For the past 30 years, the Arab League has had no power. They convene, issue statements, and that’s where it ends. There is no point in giving them much importance. This plan is good, but Israel cannot do what it wants.”

"A decision on annexation is a decision that can have widespread implications," the former Shin Bet chief explained. “The government should discuss this after the elections. A decision now could be rushed. Such a decision must not be made on the eve of an election for purposes of electoral gains.”

Cohen stressed that "if a Palestinian state is established, the State of Israel will be in danger."

“Most of the population in Jordan is Palestinian. If annexation is done, there will be an awakening in Jordan. The king will not be able to face a protest at home,” warned Cohen.

He added that "it does not appear that we will reach a peace settlement with the Palestinians in the coming years, and that’s a pity."