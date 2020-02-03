Blue and White chairman says Netanyahu will be unable to serve the people of Israel once his trial starts after the March 2 election.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz and members of the party's leadership, Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya'alon and Gabi Ashkenazi, took part in a party conference in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening.

Gantz attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ahead of his trial, which is expected to open after the March 2 election.

"In April Netanyahu goes to trial. Three times a week, he will sit on the defendants' bench, cut off from the telephone, his aides, and from paying attention to what is going on in the country. He will be completely absorbed in the fight for his freedom,” said Gantz.

"Every evening he will sit with the lawyers and not with the Chief of Staff and IDF commanders, or the executives of the government ministries. He will be preoccupied with evidence and not with your children. Show me one Israeli citizen who is not troubled by this, no matter what his political positions are. Maybe that's why Netanyahu is traveling the world, every day at a different terminal and hotel, trying to recruit desperate spins," he continued.

Lapid criticized Netanyahu as well and said, "We want a country where the Prime Minister and his ministers will be honest people. I do not believe that this actually needs to be a demand. We want the Prime Minister not to be charged with serious criminal offenses. That he won’t lie all the time. That he will not use hatred and fear. That he will not incite against the opposition. Against the legal authorities.”

"We want a country where Judaism is not what separates us, but what connects us. Where it is not a cause of racism, but a cause of tolerance of minorities. With no coercion. It is an insult to Judaism that the government is trying to force it [on people]. The God of Israel does not need religious coercion. This is our history, our heritage, our tradition,” Lapid argued.

Ya'alon declared, "We are in a crisis. How have we become accustomed to national interests being enslaved for the sake of survival and personal political interests? How we have become accustomed to having a significant diplomatic plan turning into a farce due to political considerations?”

“How have we become accustomed to a Prime Minister with three serious indictments of bribery, breach of trust and fraud? We in Blue and White are not accustomed to it and so we are here because the State of Israel needs change,” he added.

Ashkenazi said that “no party since the establishment of the state has received one million and one hundred and fifty thousand votes. A little less than a year ago we walked in here, the whole quartet, for this. No one thought then that we would bring such an achievement. We march forward - until we achieve victory.”

"We hear from Likud voters, ‘Enough! We’re fed up! We need change! I voted Likud for 40 years. I won't vote for Bibi!' The country is stuck but we're having momentum. People want to see change. Netanyahu will go to take care of his trial. We will serve the citizens, as we have done our entire lives,” added Ashkenazi.