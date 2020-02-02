Protesters denounce Trump plan outside of US embassy in Lebanon

Dozens protested near the US embassy in Lebanon Sunday against US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.
The demonstrators chanted slogans and flew flags as security forces blocked off a road to the diplomatic
compound.
Some protesters tried to dismantle a razor-wire barrier but no major clashes took place, an AFP reporter said.
"The 'deal of the century' shall not pass," read a huge banner in the colors of the Palestine Liberation Organization flag, referring to the plan unveiled by Trump last Tuesday.
A call to protest circulating on social media dubbed the plan "the deal of shame".
"I came here to defend my rights and those of my children as Palestinians," said Etab, a resident of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley.
"We will not accept handing over our land," she told AFP.
Abdullah Mahmud, an 18-year-old protester, criticized the "failed" plan.
"It won't pass as long as the Palestinian people are still standing," he said.