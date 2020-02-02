Tlaib apologizes after booing Hillary Clinton at Sanders rally

Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos former Secretary of State over her criticism of Bernie Sanders, then apologizes.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) apologized on Saturday for booing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday night at a campaign event in support of Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, TIME reports.

During a panel discussion at the event in Iowa that included Tlaib and her fellow US Reps. Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal, the moderator began alluding to Clinton’s comments about how “nobody likes” Sanders.

The moderator said, “Last week when someone by the name of Hillary Clinton said that nobody—” before responding to someone in the crowd saying, “We’re not gonna boo, we’re not gonna boo, we’re classy here.”

“No, no, I’ll boo,” Tlaib then said, prompting some cheers from the crowd. “You all know I can’t be quiet. No. We’re gonna boo. That’s alright. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

On Saturday, Tlaib apologized for the incident in a post on Twitter.

“I am so incredibly in love with the movement that our campaign of #NotMeUs has created. This makes me protective over it and frustrated by attempts to dismiss the strength and diversity of our movement,” she wrote.

“However, I know what is at stake if we don't unify over one candidate to beat Trump and I intend to do everything possible to ensure that Trump does not win in 2020. “In this instance, I allowed my disappointment with Secretary Clinton's latest comments about Senator Sanders and his supporters get the best of me. You all, my sisters-in-service on stage, and our movement deserve better,” added Tlaib.

Tlaib’s comments follow Clinton’s verbal attack on Sanders, in which she said, "He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him. He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Asked if she would endorse Sanders if he gets the Democratic presidential nomination for 2020, she replied, “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season.”

Clinton later walked back her comments and wrote on Twitter that “the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

Tlaib endorsed Sanders for president at a rally in Detroit this past October. Tlaib endorses the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Sanders does not but upholds the right of Americans to boycott Israel.

Tlaib has made a series of controversial statements. Last May, she claimed in an interview that Palestinian Arabs living in the British Mandate prior to the establishment of the State of Israel “provided” a safe haven to Jews after the Holocaust.

In addition, when asked in a past television interview whether she would vote against military aid to Israel when she goes to Congress, Tlaib replied, “Absolutely.”

Just last week, Tlaib retweeted, then removed, a tweet falsely blaming Israelis for the death of an Arab child in eastern Jerusalem.

In December, Tlaib appeared to blame the Jersey City shooting on “white supremacy” even though the attackers had been identified as members of an extremist “anti-white and anti-Semitic” movement.

In this case as well, Tlaib made the false claim on Twitter and then deleted the tweet after being called out on it.